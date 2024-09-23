Customs hands over N519M cannabis, four peddlers to NDLEA

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit Zone A, Ikeja, has handed over four suspected drug traffickers to the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for prosecution in accordance with the law.

Aside from that, the law enforcement of agency handed to the anti-narcotic agency cannabis sativa worth over N519 million, after they were seized from the dealers across the country.

The Customs Area Controller in charge of the command, Kola Oladeji, handed over the impounded items on Monday to the NDLEA for onward prosecution.

MORE DETAILS SOON