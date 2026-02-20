Customs hands over N40.7m seized petrol to NMDPRA

The Nigeria Customs Service Comptroller-General, Adewale Adeniyi, has handed over 1,650 jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), valued at ₦40.7 million, to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for further investigation.

Addressing journalists at the handover ceremony held at the Customs Training College in Ikeja, Lagos, Adeniyi said the fuel was intercepted at multiple points, including Badagry, Owode, Seme, and other routes across Lagos State over a nine-week period.

The handover, witnessed by officials from both agencies, marked the formal transfer of the seized petroleum products. Represented by the National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, Deputy Comptroller-General Abubakar Aliyu, Adeniyi explained that the seizure included 1,650 jerrycans of 25 litres each, while three tankers carrying a combined 154,000 litres of PMS were also intercepted.

He emphasized that the operation was intelligence-driven, aimed at safeguarding Nigeria’s economy and energy supply.

“These contraband items violated the standard procedures governing the transport and movement of petroleum products. Such actions undermine government policy, destabilize market operations, and deprive the nation of critical revenue,” Adeniyi said.

He warned that key border corridors, including Owode, Seme, and Badagry, remain sensitive economic routes and would not be exploited for illegal petroleum movement under his watch.

Adeniyi also highlighted that the handover reflected strong collaboration between Customs and NMDPRA, with each agency playing complementary roles, Customs enforcing anti-smuggling measures and NMDPRA ensuring regulatory compliance and downstream distribution oversight.

Representing NMDPRA, Grace Dauda emphasized the importance of domestic consumption of petroleum products and called on the public to support efforts to prevent economic sabotage.

“It is regrettable that some individuals attempt to smuggle petroleum products out of the country. Cooperation is key to stopping these illicit activities,” she said.

Launched in 2024, Operation Whirlwind is a specialized tactical initiative by the Nigeria Customs Service to combat cross-border smuggling of PMS and other contraband that threaten Nigeria’s economic and energy security.

The operation has intensified surveillance along high-risk routes and significantly reduced the flow of illegally diverted petroleum products.