Customs grants tourists, others’ vehicles entry access on conditions

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has commenced the implementation of a new framework granting safe passage to personal vehicles temporarily imported into or transiting through Nigeria by international travellers.

According to the Customs, the initiative is designed to regulate and facilitate the movement of non-commercial vehicles brought into the country for tourism, diplomatic, business, or personal purposes.

It added that the scheme is anchored on the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, and aligned with relevant international conventions governing temporary admission and transit of vehicles.

This was disclosed through a statement released on Tuesday by Customs spokesperson, Deputy Comptroller of Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada.

He noted that the policy is aimed at easing cross-border movement, strengthening Nigeria’s compliance with international obligations, and reinforcing the country’s commitment to trade facilitation, regional integration, and secure mobility.

Maiwada added that the framework derives legal backing from Sections 142, 143, 144, and 245 of the NCS Act, 2023, as well as key international instruments, including the Revised Kyoto Convention, the UN TIR Convention of 1975, the Istanbul Convention of 1990, and the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, Residence, and Establishment. It also aligns with World Customs Organization guidelines on temporary admission and the Carnet de Passages en Douane (CPD) regulations.

Under the new arrangement, international travellers are required to present valid documentation at points of entry, including an international passport, international driver’s licence, vehicle registration papers, insurance documents, and a CPD. Upon successful inspection and verification, Customs officials will issue a Temporary Vehicle Admission Permit valid for up to 90 days, which will be electronically recorded. Extensions of up to 30 days may be granted subject to approval by the relevant Customs Area Controller.

The spokesperson stressed that vehicles admitted under the scheme may move freely within Nigeria but must not be sold, leased, transferred, modified, or used for commercial activities. Travellers are also required to present the vehicle and the approved Temporary Admission Declaration upon exit from the country. In cases of accident, theft, or mechanical breakdown, the nearest Customs office must be notified immediately for proper documentation and guidance.

Reaffirming Customs commitment to transparency, accountability, and security, Maiwada said the initiative will enhance legitimate travel, promote cross-border cooperation, and ensure strict compliance with existing regulations.