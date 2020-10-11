Customs generates over N13bn from Rivers port

The Nigeria Customs Service has revealed that its command in Onne Port, Rivers State generated over N13 billion for the month of September 2020, marking the highest revenue realised in the month across the country.

It added that the revenue generated at the Area ll Command under the leadership of Comptroller Auwal Mohammed, was the highest monthly revenue generated since its creation over 37 years ago.

The agency, through a statement made available to newsmen, stated that the feat was a combination of efforts by the diligent officers who did not relent in the discharge of their duties.

In the same vein, the Command succeeded in processing a total of 18,085.96 Metric Tonnes (MT) of export activities with Free On-Board (FOB) worth over N2 billion as Nigerian Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) collected.

In anti-smuggling activities, the Command recorded two seizures of 13 containers comprising 400 bundles of used tires, 100 pieces of motor radiators, 264 logs of raw hardwood, 100 pieces of car fans, and 4 units of bed trailer trucks with a total Duty Paid Value of #99,917,043.80 in September 2010.