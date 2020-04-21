Customs donates 1,800 bags of rice to Oyo Govt. 

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has donated three truckloads of rice to the Oyo State Government as part of drives to help state government lessen the impact of the deadly coronavirus on the citizens.

It explained that the gesture was in line with the directive of the President Muhammadu Buhari which ordered the Customs to release two hundred and forty-seven truckloads of rice and other relief items worth N3.2bn to be distributed to Nigerians amid the lockdown.

Recall that President Buhari had ordered the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), to approved the release of 247 truckloads of seized items from smugglers which will be distributed to Nigerians as part of the federal government’s efforts to cushion the effect of the coronavirus lockdown.

However, the Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service for Oyo/Osun Area Command, Comptroller Helen Ngozi, made the donation of three truckloads of rice to the state’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the gesture was to ensure the coronavirus induced lockdown does not posed much hardship on the citizenry.

Ngozi, through a statement released to newsmen on Monday, revealed that the Nigeria Customs will be extending the donation to Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states as part of measures to cushion the hardship of Nigerians during this trying time.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Ojekunle Ojemuyiwa and the Executive Adviser to the Governor on Agribusiness, Dr. Debo Akande, took delivery of the donation on behalf of the Governor and the Oyo State Government.

They appreciated the Federal Government, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and Federal Ministry of Humanitarian for the benevolent gesture, while promising that the palliative measures would reach those who need them the most.