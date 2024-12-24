Customs disbands joint border patrol team, reduces checkpoints around borderlines

As part of efforts to strengthen border management, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reinvigorated its enforcement strategies ahead of 2025 with the introduction of modern technologies to curb smuggling operations along the country’s borderlines and reduce the number of enforcement officers deployed to go after illegal transborder businessmen.

Customs said that the new strategies which reduces number of checkpoints on highways will streamline operations, remove bottlenecks often associated with trade, strengthen border security, aid fight against smuggling, and facilitating legitimate trade.

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, who announced this on Tuesday, stressed that the decision was designed to ease the movement of goods and persons within the country.

According to him, moving forward, customs operations will rely more on actionable intelligence and strategic risk management frameworks to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

“Also, the Service is deploying geospatial tools and advanced technologies to ensure the effectiveness of NCS enforcement strategies. This development underscores the Service’s commitment to leveraging innovative, intelligence-driven approaches for effective border enforcement and anti-smuggling operations.

“Drawing from the above strategies, the Service also announces the dissolution of the Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) after due consultation with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

This operation, which commenced in 2019 with a code name “Ex-Swift Response” and later evolved into JBPT, was initially designed to enforce the partial border closure policy. Since its inception, the JBPT has played a pivotal role in curbing the influx of dangerous goods and ensuring compliance with Nigeria’s trade and security regulations.

“The NCS acknowledges and deeply appreciates the cooperation and dedication of other government agencies that partnered in this endeavour. Their invaluable contributions have been instrumental in safeguarding Nigeria’s land borders.

“The Service assures the general public and stakeholders that these measures will not compromise border security or trade facilitation. Rather, they represent a significant step towards modernising customs operations, improving trade compliance, and strengthening national security”.

While soliciting the support of all stakeholders in the good fight against economic saboteurs, Adeniyi reassured his commitment and that of his officers and men to secure the nation’s borders effectively, facilitate legitimate trade, and ensure the safety and well-being of all Nigerians.