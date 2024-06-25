Customs DC dies infront of Rep. members’ panel

A Senior Customs officer has been pronounced dead by medical experts after he slumped and died while responding to questions from House of Representatives members on financial activities within the security agency over the years.

The deceased, who appeared before the Public Account Committee of the House of Representatives to respond to questions, was said to have slumped and all efforts to revive him proved abortive with medical experts inside the National Assembly in Abuja declaring him Brought In Dead (BID).

Though his name at the time of filing this report could not be obtained but the tragedy occurred on Tuesday at about 1.00 pm during the hearing, forcing the committee to suspend the investigations immediately.

It was learnt that the deceased, while responding to the barrage of questions from the lawmakers suddenly developed health complications and despite the immediate and diligent efforts of first responders and medical personnel at the National Assembly Clinic, he unfortunately passed away.

Responding to the incident, the House spokesperson, Akin Rotimi in a statement said the name of the Senior Customs officer was not disclosed due to respect for the family.

The statement read, “It is with deep sadness and regret that we confirm the passing of an esteemed official of the Nigeria Customs Service who was at the National Assembly for an engagement with a House Committee. Out of respect for the family, the official’s name will not be disclosed at this time.

“The House of Representatives extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased during this difficult time. We recognize the significant contributions he made to the Nigeria Customs Service and our nation.

‘The House of Representatives stands ready to support efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and is cooperating fully with all relevant authorities to ensure all necessary protocols are followed.

“The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD., expressed his condolences, stating, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of a dedicated public servant. Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time.”

Further information will be provided as it becomes available. We ask for patience and respect for the privacy of the family during this period of mourning.