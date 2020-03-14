Customs boss approves 2,974 junior officers promotions

By News Desk

After examining dedication of 2,974 Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) junior Officers, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (retd), has approved promotion of the officers to booster morale of other personnel.

The promotion, in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, DC Joseph Attah, was strictly based on merit, as the cumulative marks of annual performance evaluation scores, written examination, seniority, and availability of vacancies formed the basis for the promotion which has 1st January, 2019 as it’s effective date.

A breakdown of the promotion shows that 897 Assistant Inspectors of Customs were promoted to the rank of Inspector of Customs, 1,426 Customs Assistant1 to Assistant Inspector of Customs, 123 Customs Assistant11 were promoted to Customs Assistant1, while 5 Customs Assistant 111 were promoted to Customs Assistant 11.

Also in the Support Staff Cadre, the following were promoted: 21 Assistant Inspectors of Customs were promoted to the rank of Inspector of Customs, 208 Customs Assistant1 to Assistant Inspector of Customs, 263 Customs Assistant11 to Customs Assistant1 while 31 Customs Assistant111 were promoted to Customs Assistant11.

While giving his approval for the release of the promotion, the CGC congratulated all promoted personnel and expressed the hope that these elevations will serve as motivation to effectively discharge their duties.