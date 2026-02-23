Customs automates licenses, permits issuance for importers

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has launched an automated system for the issuance and renewal of licenses and permits, aimed at making the process faster, more transparent, and accessible to importers and clearing agents.

The initiative is part of the Service’s modernization drive to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and strengthen revenue generation. With the new platform, stakeholders can complete applications remotely without the need for physical visits to Customs offices.

Speaking at the launch on Monday, Comptroller Ngozika Anozie said the system would curb fraudulent practices, shorten processing time, and improve productivity for both officers and stakeholders. She explained that the platform enables instant verification of documents, ensuring that only valid applications are processed in line with global best practices in customs administration.

Anozie noted that the automation aligns with the Comptroller-General’s three-point agenda of Consolidation, Collaboration, and Innovation, aimed at enhancing service delivery and ease of doing business in Nigeria’s maritime and import sectors.

Describing the system as both a trade facilitation and revenue-protection tool, she said it would improve compliance through automated detection of irregularities while reducing turnaround time for operators. The platform also allows the Licenses and Permits Unit to cross-check unpaid assessments through the B’Odogwu system before approving applications.

“Ultimately, this automation will enhance our statutory revenue mandate, as fees are paid into government coffers with every license and permit processed,” Anozie said, adding that increased processing efficiency would translate into greater revenue for the Service and the economy.

She also revealed that officers across various Customs Area Commands have been trained ahead of the rollout to ensure smooth implementation.

Also speaking, the Zonal Coordinator for Zone ‘A’, Babadende Mohammed, described the launch as the beginning of a new phase in service delivery. He disclosed that the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, approved the full automation in response to longstanding concerns over paperwork, delays, and manual processing.

“For stakeholders, there will no longer be a need to visit Customs offices to apply for or renew licenses and permits. Applications can now be submitted and tracked in real time, ensuring fairness, consistency, and eliminating errors associated with manual records,” Mohammed said.

He added that the system would also enhance record-keeping, supervision, and operational capacity within the Service without placing additional burden on officers.