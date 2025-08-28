Customs arrests Kaduna smuggler, seizes N220m contraband goods

As part of its ongoing efforts to curb the inflow of harmful substances and protect the nation’s economy from criminal networks, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has arrested a suspected smuggler and confiscated contrabands valued at over N220 million during an operation along the Kaduna–Zaria Expressway.

The operation led to the seizure of large quantities of compressed cannabis Sativa weighing about 90 kilograms and several vehicles loaded with prohibited items.

Some of the items found in the seized vehicles include 456 bags of imported rice, 8,100 litres of petrol, 178 bales of second-hand clothing, 225 cartons of spaghetti, 107 used tyres, and 37 tasers.

As gathered, the exercise which led to the interception of one of the suspect transporting cannabis and other smuggled items was the outcome of tip off received by the officers.

Confirming the development on Thursday, the Public Relations Officer of the NCS Federal Operations Unit, Zone B, Chief Superintendent Saidu Nuruddeen, said the arrested suspect and the recovered drugs had been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation.

“One suspect was apprehended at the scene, and both the drugs and the individual have since been transferred to the NDLEA for appropriate action.

“This collaboration underscores the importance of inter-agency efforts in tackling the menace of drug trafficking,” Nuruddeen stated.

Reacting to the operation, Comptroller Aliyu Alkali, who leads the unit, commended officers for their efforts and the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, for his leadership in strengthening anti-smuggling operations nationwide.

“These operations are not just about seizing goods; they are about protecting our economy and safeguarding national security. We are determined to ensure that smugglers have no safe ground in Nigeria,” Alkali said.