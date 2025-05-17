Customs arrests four smugglers, intercepts N1.5bn goods across southwest

Surpassing previous achievements to stop illegal importation, the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘A’ of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has apprehended no fewer than four smugglers and intercepted smuggled goods valued at over N1.5 billion across the Southwest states within the three weeks.

A breakdown of the N1.5 billion goods intercepted by the law enforcement agency includes 4,085 bags of rice, 15 illegally imported foreign-used vehicles, 82 packs of Tramadol, with 10 sachets per pack, 246 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, 290 jerry cans of premium motor spirit (PMS) and 12 Bales and 4 sacks of used clothing.

Aside from that, the Zone generated N20 million through the issuance of demand notices (DN) within the period under review across the southwest states in the country.

Announcing the achievements recorded by the zone within three weeks during a press briefing yesterday, the Comptroller, Mohammed Shauibu, said that the arrests and seizures were done through intelligence gathered by officers which prevented any clash with the smugglers on the roads and along the borders.

Shauibu attributed the achievements to the new operational strategies to stop smugglers, saying we moved away from traditional stop-and-search methods to more intelligence-driven operations that reduce unnecessary delays.

“The Nigeria Customs Service remains resolute in its efforts to combat smuggling, counterfeit products, and other forms of illicit trade.

“These achievements testify to our unwavering dedication to protecting our economy and citizens. We will continue to collaborate with sister security agencies and border communities to dismantle the networks engaged in illicit activities.

“In an era characterized by increasing global integration, efficient trade facilitation is vital for unlocking economic potential, creating jobs, and fostering regional integration.

“I take this responsibility seriously. Our intelligence driven operations are designed to create a more efficient, transparent, and inclusive trading environment that will benefit our stakeholders and the public through barrier-free operations, as we intend to collapse all patrol points within Lagos metropolis”.