Customs arrests four smugglers from Lagos, Ogun, Ondo

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted contraband goods valued at over ₦1.2 billion during various operations carried out across the South-West in the last six weeks.

According to the Unit, the seizures were made between September 1 and October 7, 2025, during a series of intelligence-driven operations across border communities and major highways in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, and Ondo States.

The Comptroller of the unit, Mohammed Shu’aibu, who disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists at the command headquarters in Lagos State, said the operations were conducted through coordinated patrols and surveillance aimed at curbing smuggling and enforcing government trade policies.

Among the seized items were 5,015 bags of foreign parboiled rice, equivalent to eight trailer loads, 15 used (Tokunbo) vehicles, 143 bales of second-hand clothing, and several used tyres. Others included 640 parcels of cannabis sativa weighing 431.8 kg, 390 bottles of codeine syrup, 310 packs of foreign-branded drugs, 19 cards of tramadol, and large quantities of petrol concealed in jerrycans.

Shu’aibu also revealed that four suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures and have been handed over to relevant agencies for further investigation and prosecution.

In addition, the unit recovered ₦39.2 million through demand notices issued to importers who were found to have under-declared their consignments within the same period.

The comptroller reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to intensifying its anti-smuggling campaign to protect the nation’s economy and ensure full compliance with government trade policies.

He warned smugglers to desist from illicit trade, stressing that the Customs Service remains resolute in its efforts to promote legitimate commerce and safeguard the country’s borders.