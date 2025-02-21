Customs arrests Canada returnee for drug trafficking inside Lagos airport

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) has intercepted a passenger arriving from Canada attempting to smuggle 142 parcels of cannabis, popularly known as Canadian Loud, valued at ₦290 million.

The seizure occurred during a routine operation at the Lagos airport, after customs officers identified the suspect through routine profiling after observing suspicious behavior. A subsequent search of the passenger’s luggage revealed the concealed cannabis.

Customs Area Controller (CAC) Comptroller Effiong Harrison announced the interception during a briefing at MMIA. He said, “This seizure underscores the serious security risks posed by such substances, which threaten the well-being of our youths and the stability of our economy.”

Harrison also emphasized the NCS’s unwavering commitment to national security and its determination to combat smuggling and drug-related crimes.

In line with the policy of collaboration championed by Comptroller-General of Customs Adewale Adeniyi, the MMIA Command handed over the seized cannabis, the suspect, and his passport to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation.

The Commander of Narcotics and Head of Operations at MMIA, Muhammad-Tukur Ahmad, praised the NCS for its cooperation in the fight against drug crimes after receiving the suspect and the contraband.

Ahmad assured the public of a comprehensive investigation. He said, “We will ensure that all individuals involved are brought to justice. The outcome of our investigation will be communicated to the public in due course.”