Custom seizes tramadol tablet worth N273m from Yobe smugglers

Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service have intercepted 248,500 tablets of Tramadol Hydrochloride valued at about N273.35 million, disrupting a suspected drug trafficking network operating through covert routes in Yobe State.

The seizure followed intelligence gathering and coordinated surveillance by Customs operatives working with other security agencies.

Speaking during a media parley on Monday, the Controller of the Federal Operations Unit Zone D, Bauchi, Abdullahi Ka’ila, noted that the operatives acted on credible intelligence indicating that a large consignment of the controlled substance was being moved through covert routes in Gumsi Village in Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe State.

He explained that a covert operation was subsequently launched by surveillance teams, leading to the interception and recovery of 248,500 tablets of Tramadol Hydrochloride (250mg) with an estimated street value of N273,350,000.

The comptroller emphasized that the suspected smuggler abandoned the consignment and fled into nearby bushes after sighting the approaching Customs patrol vehicles during the operation.

According to Ka’ila, the interception is expected to significantly reduce the circulation of illicit tramadol, particularly among youths and students who are among the most vulnerable to drug abuse.

He noted that the operation also disrupted a suspected drug trafficking syndicate believed to have connections beyond Nigeria, extending to neighbouring countries and international markets.

He added that the seizure would also prevent potential revenue loss from illegal imports while protecting legitimate pharmaceutical businesses from unfair competition and the circulation of counterfeit drugs.

He further stated that the Service would continue to strengthen collaboration with agencies such as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to curb drug trafficking and abuse across the country.