Custom seizes donkey skins worth N24M from Bauchi smuggler

As part of efforts to enforce a zero-tolerance policy against the illegal trade in endangered species, the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone D, Bauchi, of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted and seized 718 pieces of donkey skins valued at over ₦24.3 million.

The seizure represents another milestone in the Service’s sustained campaign to curb the illegal trade in endangered wildlife species.

Speaking during a media briefing at the command’s headquarters in Bauchi on Tuesday, the Zonal Comptroller, Abdullahi Kaila, disclosed that the cumulative Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the seized items stands at Twenty-Four Million, Three Hundred and Thirteen Thousand, Two Hundred and Seventeen Naira (₦24,313,217.00).

He explained that the interception was in strict compliance with the directive of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale, to maintain a zero-tolerance approach toward the illegal trade in endangered species.

“This operation is part of our broader mandate to combat the illegal wildlife trade and enforce the Federal Government’s ban on the exportation of donkey skins,” Kaila stated.

He stressed that the trade and exportation of donkey skins remain prohibited under Nigerian law and international conventions, including the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which regulates and restricts the commercial trade in endangered wildlife.

According to him, two suspects the driver and the owner of the consignment were arrested and will be prosecuted in accordance with the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, and other relevant environmental protection laws.

The Comptroller described the seizure as “a reaffirmation of the service’s commitment to safeguarding biodiversity and national economic interest,” warning that smuggling of wildlife products constitutes economic sabotage.

Kaila added that the success of the operation was made possible through enhanced collaboration with other security agencies, which has improved intelligence sharing and disrupted smuggling networks within the zone.

“We will not relent. Anyone involved in the illegal trade of wildlife products will be arrested, prosecuted, and held accountable under the full wrath of the law,” he warned.

Kaila urged residents to support the service by providing credible information that could help disrupt smuggling activities in the region.