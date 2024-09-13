Custom officer dies rescuing Borno flood victims

A young Nigerian Custom officer has been pronounced dead by medical experts after his lifeless body was recovered in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The body of the custom officer, who was identified as Ibrahim M, was recovered by emergency officials during search and rescue operations around the metropolis especially locations ravaged by floods.

The Guild gathered that the body of the law enforcement officer was recovered along Lagos Street on Thursday.

A source who monitored rescue operations of residents trapped within the flooded communities, Zagazola Makama, added that Ibrahim died while rescuing flood victims.

He said: “Ibrahim M. aka Chocho’s body was found today. He died while rescuing flood victims along Lagos Street. He died with honour. RIP”.

This came hours after the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) disclosed that more than 30 people died and over 400,000 people have been displaced due to the flood that ravaged Maiduguri.

NEMA spokesperson, Manzo Ezekiel, added that more than 100,000 people are currently in various Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

The NEMA spokesperson added that the agency is working with stakeholders to support the victims by safely returning them to their homes after the flood recedes.

“As at a day before yesterday, our records indicate that not less than 30 people have been killed from that flood in Maiduguri town alone,” he said.

“The displaced persons are not less than 400,000. Those that are living in various camps are more than 100,000.”

It would be recalled that after the flood started, thousands of residents fled their homes as flood ravaged swathes of Fori, Galtimari, Gwange, and Bulabulin areas of Maiduguri.

The flood occurred due to the collapse of the Alau Dam which has been at full capacity for the past week.

The development forced the Borno government to opened up internally displaced persons (IDP) camps for victims across the state.

The incident has elicited widespread sympathy for the people of the state.