President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the current economic challenges confronting the nation will end soon considering policies and programmes introduced by the administration to address yearnings of the citizens.

Tinubu maintained that his administration remains steadfast in implementing necessary economic reforms to facilitate business growth and create investment opportunities which support Nigeria’s growing population.

He reiterated his unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s economic growth and stability, emphasizing that he is not relenting until his vision for Nigeria is achieved.

The president made his stance public on Thursday while receiving a delegation from the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) led by Florizelle Liser, CCA’s President and Chief Executive Officer, in Abuja.

The President commended the recent landing of a 45,000-kilometre submarine fibre optic cable in Akwa Ibom State, which establishes connectivity for the entire South-South region of Nigeria with Europe, and other parts of Africa via the Atlantic Ocean.

Highlighting the significance of this accomplishment, the President noted that with the right policies, partnerships, and determination, Nigeria can overcome long-standing developmental challenges that have encumbered rapid progress across sectors.

Drawing on his extensive experience in corporate governance and interactions with CCA during his tenure as the two-term governor of Lagos State, Tinubu expressed satisfaction with the Corporate Council’s dedication to fostering business connections between the United States of America and Africa.

”I am happy that the Council is interested in various segments of Nigeria’s economy. We are right in the middle of a challenging stage of our reforms. We have headwinds, no doubt, but we are not going back.

”We are challenged, and we believe we will overcome the challenges. I have a can-do attitude that must be translated into a must-do attitude. We have a good team, and we must remain focused to get the goal accomplished,” he said.

President Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to creating an enabling environment for business to thrive, emphasizing that his administration’s focus on investing in key sectors, such as agriculture, solid minerals, energy, health, physical infrastructure, trade promotion, financial services, digital enterprise, and the creative economy is underpinned by the need to ensure the welfare and prosperity of citizens.

”We are going to do more on security and investing in education, as we believe that education is the greatest weapon against poverty. We welcome partners like CCA, and we will strengthen our partnership to achieve our goals,” he said.

In her remarks, Liser expressed CCA’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s economic growth through the eight priority areas outlined by President Tinubu’s administration.

She invited the Presy to consider participating in CCA’s US-Africa Business Summit in May in Dallas, Texas, and urged him to consider CCA as a partner in enhancing USA-Nigeria trade, business, and investment.