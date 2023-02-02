Currency redesign: Buhari supporters and sudden silence

After the 2019 presidential election, BMC operatives shared screenshots of the results of the election in my local government, district, hometown, ward, and even polling unit to show that Buhari had won in these places in spite of my opposition to him.

It didn’t make any sense. I haven’t lived in these places for nearly three decades and wasn’t on the ballot, but the mouth-breathing idiots in BMC thought they were mocking me.

I actually laughed out loud when some people forwarded the screenshots to me along with the captions. I laughed because the intent of the screenshots dramatized the idiocy of BMC minions.

In retrospect, I laughed too early. This should have been the moment for me to laugh because they say he who laughs last laughs best, except that many innocent people who saw through Buhari’s vicious ineptitude and voted against him are also being smoldered.

I hope the BMC people and other Buharists who celebrated Buhari’s “win” have insurance against the hurt of his naira recoloring policy and biting petrol scarcity.

