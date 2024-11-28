Culturati is harnessing Lagos tourism for business growth- Bakinson

Concerned by the need to boost Lagos Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the Chief Executive Officer of Culturati Africa, Adetola Bakinson, has disclosed that the 2024 edition will further assist Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the tourism industry create a pathway to business growth using Lagos cultural heritage.

To assist the SMEs in the tourism sector thrive and earn more profits from their businesses during the annual largest cultural fusion, Culturati Festival, Bakinson added that this year edition would afford 100 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) participate in an exclusive trade fair where Lagos cultural heritage will be promoted, saying this organized in partnership with Naijabrandchick.

She stated that the trade fair will provide businesses with visibility, networking opportunities, and access to new customers.

This year’s festival, themed “Celebrate Diversity and Unity”, will hold from 5th to 7th December 2024 at Freedom Park, Lagos and will host high-profile dignitaries and international attendees, further elevating its global appeal.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of Culturati Africa emphasized the festival’s significance, describing it as more than just an event.

She noted that it is an ongoing movement dedicated to promoting cultural diversity, fostering empowerment, and creating opportunities for economic and creative growth across the continent.

“This platform celebrates traditional art, craft, music, storytelling, entertainment, and fashion, ensuring these elements are not only preserved but passed on in engaging and innovative ways. Supporting this event fosters pride in our African identity and sustains traditions for this generation and beyond,” Bakinson added.

According to her, the Culturati Festival is a dynamic celebration of African culture, heritage, and the rich mosaic of diversity in Lagos, a city that serves as both a melting pot of traditions and a global stage for Africa’s excellence.

“This is in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Culturati Africa presents the 18th edition of the festival, featuring impactful initiatives such as the Culturati Community Library, an advocacy platform for literacy and cultural education”.

Bakinson underscored the festival’s dedication to youth empowerment, stating, “Through the Culturati Academy, we have empowered over 10,000 youths with training in digital marketing, video production, and content creation. This year, we will continue to equip more young people with the skills they need to thrive in the creative and cultural industries.”

“In addition to its cultural and economic objectives, the event is also set to transform its venue, Freedom Park, into an even greater cultural landmark. Originally a colonial-era prison turned into a thriving hub for arts and culture, the park holds deep historical significance as a symbol of freedom and resilience. This year, the venue will be refurbished to enhance its appeal and attract more tourists, ensuring its place as one of Lagos’ finest cultural and tourist destinations.

“The aim is to boost Lagos’ economy through tourism while integrating cultural diversity into the state’s development agenda. By promoting the cultural sector and revitalizing Freedom Park, we’re not just hosting a festival; we’re driving a movement for culture, empowerment, and growth,” Bakinson concluded.