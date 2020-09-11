Cultists kill pregnant woman during clash in Lagos

Residents of Ikorodu Local Government, Lagos State were said to be mourning after a bloody clash between suspected cult groups, Aiye and Eiye confraternity, led to death of 35 years old pregnant woman, Risikat Saliman.

Aside from the deceased, several other residents and traders were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries when the cultist groups engaged in a gun duel that lasted for several minutes in Aleke community, Ikorodu.

As gathered, dozens of suspected cultists invaded the community market at about 8p.m. and started shooting sporadically, killing the pregnant woman yesterday.

The brother to the deceased, Babatunde Saliman, told newsmen that the hoodlums arrived at the market, unknown to the traders, shot sporadically and eventually a bullet hit Risikat at the back.

Saliman noted that the deceased, an indigene of Kwara state, was pregnant before she was hit by a bullet shot by the cultists during the bloody clash.

He said: “I met her at the market lying in a pool of blood; some of her friends who came to the scene said that she was pregnant. Her body has been released by the police and was taken to Ikorodu General Hospital mortuary in preparation to transport her to her home town in Kwara State”.

Saliman, meanwhile, appealed to Nigerian Police to investigate her sister’s death and ensure perpetrators of the evil act were brought to justice.

Narrating the community ordeal, the Baale of Aleke, Adeniyi Okemati, said the hoodlums had gunned down the mother of two yesterday before the arrival of policemen from at Imota Division.

Okemati noted that before the clashes that claimed Risikat’s life, the community had been under siege of cultists that often engage in superiority duel.

The monarch said: “I don’t know why they came and be terrorising our people. We want Lagos government to intervene so that we can collectively curb the menace to enable my people to sleep with their two eyes closed”.

While appealing for Lagos State Government intervention to protect lives and property, Okemati urged residents to collaborate with local vigilante teams in curbing insecurity within the community.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Lagos Command, Muyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the killing, said that the cult clash was between Aiye and Eiye confraternity.

Adejobi added that policemen have restored normalcy to the area while the matter had been taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID)Panti, Lagos.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has zero tolerance for cultism and warned that the police will deal ruthlessly with anyone found culpable.

“The woman was killed by a stray bullet when the two rival cults engaged each other in a supremacy battle. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, has zero tolerance for cultism. Cultism breeds various other crimes wherever they exist,” he added.