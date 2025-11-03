Cultists kill Cross River man during father’s burial

Tragedy struck the Ekori community in Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State when a 26-year-old man, identified as Samuel Udo, was allegedly gunned down by suspected cultists during his father’s burial ceremony, causing mourners to flee for safety.

Udo reportedly died at the scene after sustaining gunshot injuries during his father’s wake-keep in the area.

As gathered, the motive of the assailant, who fled the premises immediately after perpetrating the act, has yet to be determined.

Reacting to the incident, a prominent community leader and human rights activist, Okoi Obono-Obla, condemned the killing and called on security agencies to act swiftly to prevent further violence.

Obono-Obla described the act as “barbaric and senseless,” warning that if urgent steps are not taken, the situation could escalate into a full-scale conflict in the area.

“Unless security agencies and stakeholders take decisive action, this tragedy may trigger wider bloodshed. For too long, our people have suffered under mediocrity, confusion, and leadership failure,” he said.

The former presidential aide also accused political leaders and local authorities of neglecting the growing wave of cultism and drug-related violence among youths in Yakurr and its environs.

“Over the years, I have consistently raised alarms about social decay caused by unscrupulous politicians and misguided youths. Instead of addressing the issues, they mobilize online attackers to insult and abuse me. But no amount of intimidation will silence my voice,” he stated.

When contacted, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer of the Cross River State Command, Igiri Ewa, confirmed the incident, saying the matter had already been reported to the police.

Ewa disclosed that the Commissioner of Police had ordered a discreet investigation to identify and arrest those responsible for the killing.

“The Commissioner has directed our operatives to carry out a thorough investigation and bring the perpetrators to book,” Ewa said.