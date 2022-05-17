Cultists kill 36yrs old businessman during clashes in Lagos

A 36-year-old man had been confirmed dead after being shot during clashes between rival cult groups in Adaripon Ipage Compound, Badagry Local Government, Lagos State.

The death of the victim, identified as Baba Ibeji was said to have increased the death toll from cultists clashes to three within the axis in the last five days as a result of the constant clashes.

A resident of the community, who spoke under anonymity, disclosed that the victim was hit by bullets in the chest as well as mouth and that the perpetrators left the scene into thin air after the incident.

He narrated that the deceased businessman was rushed to General Hospital in Badagry after he was seen on the floor waving his hands for rescue.

Another resident that witnessed the attack, who also chose to speak in anonymity to prevent being attacked, narrated that the victim was not the target but his younger brother who allegedly belonged Aiye Confraternity.

“They came looking for him on May 11, but could not find him at home. They met his 59-year-old father at home and stabbed him at the back of his head to show his son as a sign that they came. Unfortunately, when they came back on Monday, he was not around, so, they had to kill his brother instead,” he added.

The Medical Director for the General Hospital, Badagry, Olatunde Bakare, who pronounced the man dead, said that efforts were made to rescue the victim when he was brought to the hospital, but unfortunately, he did not survive.

Confirming the death of the victim to newsmen on Tuesday, the Spokesman of Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that the command was aware of the killing.

Hundeyin said that, in reaction to the incident, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has put strategy in place to check the activities of cultists and restore peace in the community.

“I expect the people of the town to start feeling the impact any moment from now. It is not an instant thing when you are putting strategy in place, it might take a few days for the impact to be felt,” he said.

