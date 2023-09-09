Cultists behead DPO during raid in Rivers

The Rivers Police Command has been thrown into mourning after suspected deadly cult group beheaded the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ahoada Station, CSP Bako Amgbasim.

Amgbasim was said to have led his colleagues to raid some of the black spots in the Ahoada Local Government, to boost security, when they were suddenly ambushed by the group Icelander cult.

It was learnt that the cult group, who were fortified with arms, overpowered the law enforcement officers during the gun battle that lasted for several minutes after the rain out of ammunition.

Before now, the cult group had been terrorizing residents who had written several complaints to the State Governor’s office and the Inspector General, in order to address the security challenges within the council.

Rivers State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe Koko, confirmed the incident, adding that a manhunt had been launched to fish out the killers of the DPO.

Koko, in a statement on Saturday, said the Commissioner of Police, Polycarp Emeka Nwaonyi, had ordered a discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the galant police officer.

She said Angbashim displayed exemplary courage during a mission to combat criminal activities, raiding known criminal blackspots in the region alongside his team.

The PPRO said the operation led to a pursuit of criminals from their hideouts saying that “as they were returning from this operation, they were ambushed by a significant number of criminals who opened fire on the brave Officer.”

She added, “In the face of this adversity, SP Bako Angbashim valiantly held his ground, while his men, depleted of ammunition, made a tactical retreat. Regrettably, during this engagement, SP Bako Angbashim sustained fatal injuries, and one of his informants was also injured, currently receiving medical care for a gunshot wound.

“The criminals seized the body of SP Bako Angbashim, forcing the remaining officers to return to their base for reinforcement. Efforts were made to rescue and recover the DPO’s body, with assistance sought from the Army teams stationed at FOB Base Etraco. However, the operation proved challenging due to the extremely dark conditions within the dense bush.

