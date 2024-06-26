CSP Jejeloye attacks The Guild over removal from Lagos Taskforce

The newly appointed Commander of the Rapid Respond Squad (RRS), CSP Shola Jejeloye, has attacked The Guild Press Limited, publishers of The Guild online, for reporting his redeployment from the Lagos Taskforce.

Jejeloye said that his removal by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Adegoke Fayoade, should not have been made the centre of the publication’s report since he was redeployed along with others.

He accused the media house of maligning him even when the report indicated that he was redeployed from the Taskforce office to lead RRS, a position higher than his previous office.

He attacked the medium on Wednesday after it published the report on his redeployment alongside CSP Adetayo Akerele, who was removed as the Commander of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane monitoring to lead the Taskforce, in order to prevent leadership vacuum and bring fresh zeal to the law enforcement agency.

According to Jejeloye, “Your publication is malicious, unethical and very unprofessional as it is aimed at casting aspersion on my image.

“Learn to be professional and shun partisan journalism”, he added.

MORE DETAILS SOON