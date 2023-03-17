Crystal Palace sacks Vieira over poor performance 

The management of English premier League club, Crystal Palace, has terminated the contract of manager, Patrick Vieira, after 18 months in charge, over team’s persistent defeat.

The manager was relieved of his duties alongside Osian Roberts, Kristian Wilson and Saïd Aïgoun have also left the club.

Meanwhile the goalkeeper trainer, Dean Kiely, will remain in his position while the search for a new manager is underway.

Vieira has left Palace after a run of 12 games without a victory in all competitions with their last game victory coming against Bournemouth on New Year’s Eve 2022.

That run saw Palace exit the FA Cup at the third round to Premier League bottom side Southampton, while they have slipped to within three points of the relegation zone.

Vieira’s last match in charge of Palace was a 1-0 loss to rivals Brighton, the fourth successive game in which the south London club have failed to score.

Palace failed to register a shot on target in three consecutive games against Aston Villa, Manchcester City and Liverpool and the team became the first Premier League to do so after 20 years of the league.

The Chairman, Crystal Palace, Steve Parish, who announced the management’s decision on Friday through a statement, said that the step was taken to save the team from disaster.

“It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made. Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status.

“That said, Patrick’s impact since joining us in the summer of 2021 has been significant, and he is held in the highest regard by myself, and all of his colleagues”.

He led the team to a Wembley FA Cup semi-final and respectable 12th placed finish last season playing some exciting football, which was a challenging and crucial campaign for the club given the changes we made to the squad prior to his arrival.

“Patrick has given his all to the club, and we all thank him and his team for their service”, the chairman added.

Palace’s next game is a trip to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

