Crystal Palace owner, manager disagree on England captain’s departure

The co-owner of English Premier League club, Crystal Palace, Steve Parish, and the first team manager, Oliver Glasner, have disagreed over a possible departure of Marc Guehi, who is the club and England national team captain.

While Parish indicated that the player could be allowed to leave not as a free agent if he refuses to extend his contract, the manager argued that Crystal Palace management should ensure the player does not leave, considering his role in the team’s ambitions for the 2025-2026 season.

The disagreement came hours after a deal was agreed with another Premier League team, Arsenal, for the sale of star forward, Eberechi Eze.

They expressed this yesterday after the team played its first Europa Conference League and defeated Fredrikstad, to gain an edge over their opponent ahead of the second leg.

Addressing the pressmen after the game, the club’s co-owner hinted that Guehi could still leave the club before the end of the summer transfer window.

Speaking after the victory over Fredrikstad, he said, “If Marc wants to sign a contract, he can stay. If he doesn’t, then we have to look at it. It’s a difficult situation.

“Players leaving on a free is not ideal, I’m not going to pretend it is. That’s a situation we have to look at in the next eleven days.”

On the other hand, Glasner is adamant that the centre-back must stay at the club to avoid a drop in the team’s performance, especially after lifting the Community Shield following the victory over Liverpool.

In his post-match news conference, he stated: “I just know if Marc leaves and is not available for Fredrikstad, then we will have big trouble. We can’t register anyone new to the Conference League squad in between the first and second leg, so from my side, he has to stay”.