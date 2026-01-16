Crystal Palace manager to leave at end of season

Crystal Palace manager, Oliver Glasner, has announced that he would be stepping down from his position at the end of the season.

Glasner disclosed that he would not be extending his contract at the club which ends this season, even after a rumoured new deal offered by the club.

The gaffer hinted that talks have been held and a decision has been made mutually to end his stay at the London club having joined in February 2024.

”A decision has already been taken months ago,” said Glasner on Friday.

”I had a meeting with Steve [Parish] in October, the international break. We had a very long talk, and I told him I will not sign a new contract. We agreed at the time that it was the best to keep it between us,” the Austrian tactician continued.

”It’s best that we could do that and keep it confidential for three months. But now its important to have a clarity and we had a very busy schedule, so that is why we didn’t want to talk about it.”

Glasner will leave Selhurst Park as a legend having steered the side to their first ever silverware after beating Manchester City for the FA Cup trophy in May 2025.

The quinquagenarian also took charge of Palace in this season’s Conference League, their first experienced of a major European competition while the defeated Liverpool on penalties to win the Community Shield in August.