Crystal Palace manager gets 6-month driving ban for overspeeding

Crystal Palace manager, Oliver Glasner, has been issued a six-month ban for violating UK laws through overspeeding.

Glasner was placed on the restriction alongside a £660 fine during a court proceeding in London after he was found guilty of driving recklesly in his BMW through traffic lights at one of the city’s 20mph zones, after a camera was played displaying him committing the offence.

At the Willesden Magistrates’ Court yesterday, the 51-year-old was said to have broken the law on July 15 last year, two months after he guided Crystal Palace to FA Cup glory in his first full season at the club after driving at 29mph along a stretch of Old Kent Road in Bermondsey which has a 20mph limit after which he was also put on a fine of £130 costs and a £264 victim surcharge.

The FA Cup winning manager pleaded guilty at the court and submitted a handwritten note vowing not to break the law again in an attempt to avoid being disqualified.

”I fully accept responsibility for my actions and understand the seriousness of this matter’, Glasner said during the sitting and added, ” I have taken steps to ensure it will not happen again.

”Due to the nature of my role, I will ensure I take the steps to address the issue,” he stated.

The Austrian became one of the 1,089 motorists to be prosecuted last week for breaking a 20mph speed limit, with magistrates handing out fines totalling more than £157,000 and 27 driving bans.