Cross Rivers Water firm boss sues governor’s adviser over assault

The Managing Director of Cross River State Water Board, Dr Godwin Nyiam has dragged retired Maj. Gen. Okoi Obono, the state’s Security Adviser, to court over alleged assault.

Nyiam dragged the governor’s aide before the court barely two weeks after the altercation that occurred inside the Fogg Petrol Station in Calabar, the state capital.

The council to Nyiam, E. E. Osim disclosed this yesterday in Calabar, while giving insight on the issue, demanding the sum of N500m compensation from the Cross River state Security Adviser, retired Maj. Gen. Okoi Obono, for slapping him in the public.

The legal practitioner stated that his client decided to sue the security adviser to court, in order to put an end to any further unruly behaviour stressing that, that singular act caused his client pain, intimidation harassment and emotional distress because of the way he was publicly humiliated.

The petition notes that the slap by the state security adviser got his client demoralized, and made him to feel ashamed of him self after the security adviser ordered uniform under his command to assault, intimidate and harass him at Fogg Petrol station at Federal Housing Estate Calabar on May 24, 2025.

A petition from The Advocates Chambers addressed to The Brigade Commander 13 Amphibious Brigade Headquarters Calabar, demanded N500m compensation from the state security adviser, an apology letter to be published in two national dailies for infringement on his fundamental human rights.

The petition signed by E.E. Osim & Co and two other lawyers from the Lord Advocate, with Our Ref: TAC/ADM/001/Vol. 1/2024 dated April 24, 2025 warned that failure to tender apology to their client, who Dr.Godwin Nyam would risk litigation.

The petition asked the brigade commander to use his good office to fish out the officers allegedly ordered by the state security adviser to harass the MD of Cross River State waterboard Limited.

“Heretofore write to you to use your good offices to fish out those attached to the said General under reference on the aforementioned date to treat our client and offer due apology in two national dailies for compensation.” The petition stated.

But in a swift reaction to the issue, in a text message sent to the security adviser by our correspondent, in reply to the text message, the security adviser to Gov. Otu, retired Maj Gen..Okoi Obono who denied ordering his men to beat the state Waterboard MD Nyam, “On what grounds will I do that please”? The security adviser questioned.

Efforts to speak with the state security adviser proved abortive as his phone rang without a response.

Effort to speak with Army’s Public Relations Officer PRO Capt. Jimoh Jamila failed as text message and calls put across to her were never returned nor replied.