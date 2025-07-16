Cross Rivers varsity solicits FG’s intervention on dentistry student crisis

By Cletus Asoquo

The University of Calabar (UNICAL) has called on the Federal Government to intervene urgently in the growing crisis involving over 60 dentistry students who may be unable to graduate due to accreditation and admission quota issues.

The university is currently grappling with backlash from students and parents after revelations emerged that the number of admitted students far exceeded the quota approved by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

In a bid to resolve the impasse, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Florence Obi, has disclosed plans to personally meet with the Minister of Education to appeal for urgent federal intervention.

She stressed that the school was exploring every possible avenue, including inter-university collaborations, to protect the academic future of the affected students.

Obi, who appeared in a popular television morning programme on Wednesday, explained that although the admissions breach predates her administration, she has accepted full responsibility as the current head of the institution.

“Yes, I take responsibility. Even though I did not personally authorize the admission of over 60 students, I’m the Vice Chancellor, and the buck stops at my desk. The students are not to blame for this systemic failure. We’re working tirelessly to ensure they do not bear the brunt of administrative errors,” she stated.

Obi revealed that while the MDCN had previously approved a quota of just 10 students, more than 60 were admitted into the Dentistry programme, leading to a major compliance violation.

According to her, the over-admission occurred despite a 2022 directive from MDCN to suspend further intakes due to accreditation issues a directive that the university adhered to for three consecutive academic years before the breach was allegedly committed by some top officials.

Obi did identify the Dean of the Faculty and the university’s Admissions Officer as being at the centre of the infractions.

She said both individuals had been issued queries and are currently undergoing internal disciplinary procedures.

“We will invoke internal mechanisms to investigate and discipline those involved. Queries have been issued, and there will be consequences,” she assured.

She disclosed that the university had commenced discussions with other tertiary institutions to possibly absorb those in earlier levels, while efforts were being made to internally accommodate those already in their final year.

“We are not folding our arms. I will be meeting with the Honourable Minister of Education to table this matter and seek direct support from the Federal Government. Our students cannot be left stranded due to administrative lapses they knew nothing about,” she said.

Obi also called for calm among students and parents, noting that reports of depression and suicidal ideas among affected students were deeply concerning to the university leadership.

“I want to plead with our students. Please don’t despair. On my honour, we will find a solution. I am deeply pained by this, and I am doing all I can to resolve it,” she said.

She reiterated her commitment to ensuring that no student suffers unjustly, adding that her administration would do everything within its power to bring closure and clarity to the matter.