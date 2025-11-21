Cross Rivers receives £3.8m WHO equipment for health workers’ training

The United Kingdom Government and the World Health Organisation have handed over equipment and infrastructure upgrades valued at £3.8 million to health training institutions in Cross River State.

Delivered under the Equipment Support for Health Training Institutions (ESHTI) programme, the intervention, is designed to strengthen nursing and midwifery education and expand Nigeria’s health workforce, particularly in underserved communities.

The items were officially presented yesterday at the International Conference Centre in Calabar during the 66th meeting of the National Council on Health, held under the theme: “My health, my right: Accelerating universal health coverage through equity, resilience, and innovation.”

As part of the support package, the institutions received three buses to ease transportation for students and staff; modern ICT tools, smart boards and e-learning devices; training mannequins, diagnostic kits and laboratory equipment for clinical simulations; as well as generators, air conditioners and refrigerators to improve learning conditions.

The investment targets three Colleges of Nursing Sciences—Calabar, Obudu and Ogoja—and is expected to benefit more than 900 students and faculty members. Officials say the intervention will not only boost graduation rates but also enhance the preparedness of newly trained health workers.

Speaking during the event, WHO Representative to Nigeria, Pavel Ursu, said the initiative reflects a joint commitment by WHO, the Federal Government, Cross River State, and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to strengthen the country’s health system through strategic human-resource investment.

“Through the ESHTI project, the UK Government is improving training capacity to produce quality health workers for universal health coverage,” Ursu said. “This complements Cross River State’s investment in upgrading its Colleges of Nursing Sciences. We commend the state for the progress made and urge continued investment to make Cross River a major training hub.”

Ursu noted that WHO will continue to support the state through technical assistance, catalytic funding, primary healthcare revitalisation, and efforts to expand universal health coverage.

The Head of Health at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Juliet Whitley, said strengthening training institutions is central to improving the competence of nurses, midwives and other medical professionals nationwide.

“The UK has been proud to support WHO with £3.8 million to enable this initiative,” she said. “The ESHTI programme is expanding capacity in six states, including Cross River, by providing the tools needed for full accreditation of these health training institutions.”

Also speaking, the Head of Human Development and Demography at the British High Commission, Jill Fletcher, described the intervention as part of the UK’s long-term commitment to helping Nigeria build a “skilled and motivated health workforce.”

Governor Bassey Otu, represented by the Deputy Governor, Peter Odey, said the establishment and upgrading of nursing colleges across the state demonstrate Cross River’s commitment to developing a resilient and future-ready health workforce.

“These institutions are not just educational centres; they are pillars of sustainable development that will empower a new generation of healthcare professionals,” he said.

The new equipment and facility upgrades are expected to accelerate accreditation processes, improve hands-on learning, and strengthen health worker training as the state works to improve healthcare delivery across its communities.