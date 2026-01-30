Cross Rivers police nab two men for possessing firearms

The Cross River State Police Command has arrested two men for unlawful possession of a firearm and live ammunition in Ogoja Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects were arrested on at Ogbege Abakpa, Ogoja, during a routine stop-and-search operation conducted by operatives of the Ogoja Division.

According to the police, the suspects, who were riding on a lady motorcycle, were observed moving suspiciously around the area at about 9:00 a.m.

The Command said the men attempted to flee after they were flagged down by the patrol team, leading to a hot chase before they were eventually apprehended.

A search conducted on one of the suspects, identified as Thomas Anthony, 26, led to the recovery of an English-made Beretta pistol loaded with nine rounds of live ammunition.

Confirming the arrest in a statement issued on Friday the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Eitokpah Sunday, said, “The suspects were arrested during a routine stop-and-search operation at Ogbege Abakpa, Ogoja, after they attempted to escape upon sighting a police patrol team.”

He added, “A search conducted on one of the suspects led to the recovery of one English-made Beretta pistol loaded with nine rounds of live ammunition.”

The police spokesman further disclosed that during interrogation, the principal suspect confessed to unlawfully inheriting the firearm from his late elder brother.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Rashid Afegbua, commended the operatives for their vigilance and professionalism.

“The Commissioner of Police has urged officers to remain committed to proactive crime-fighting and the discharge of their duties in order to keep the state safe,” the statement added.

The police said the suspects were currently in custody and would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.