Cross Rivers lawmaker pushes for laws banning open defecation

A member of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Kingsley Ntui, has called for the enactment of strict laws banning open defecation across the state, citing serious public health and environmental concerns.

Ntui stressed that there is an urgent need for the state to curb open defecation through enforcing hygiene standards among the people.

Ntui, who represents Etung State Constituency, made the call on Thursday in Calabar during an interview with journalists after a public hearing on the Open Defecation Prohibition Bill held at the Assembly’s mini hall.

The lawmaker advocated sanctions against individuals who defecate in ravines, uncompleted buildings, and drainages, stressing that open defecation contributes to water contamination and the spread of diseases.

He said urgent legislative action had become necessary, noting that although the Federal Government targets the elimination of open defecation nationwide, progress has remained slow.

Ntui added that the proposed bill would provide a legal framework to enforce sanitation standards, complement existing Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene policies, and strengthen accountability mechanisms in the state.

According to data by Self Help Africa, about 41 per cent of Cross River State’s population still practices open defecation, while only eight per cent of schools, 0.4 per cent of healthcare facilities, and six per cent of public places have access to basic WASH services.

Stakeholders at the public hearing, including representatives of WaterAid Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Environment, expressed optimism that the bill, if passed, would help protect public health and dignity, particularly for vulnerable populations.

They noted that the passage of the bill would position Cross River State as a model for other states in efforts to eliminate open defecation by 2030.