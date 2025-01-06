Cross Rivers Gov. suspends village head, others over misconduct

The Cross Rivers State Governor, Bassey Otu, has approved the immediate suspension of Okon Archibong, the village head of Esuk Utan, with his council members, over public misconduct.

He approved the suspension following the allegations of misuse of office by the traditional ruler and his council which resulted in protests and several petitions from residents across the kingdom.

This was disclosed in a statement by his Chief press secretary to the governor, Nsa Gil, on Monday in Calabar, the state capital.

The governor mandated the Calabar Municipal Traditional Rulers Council to investigate the allegations against the village head and his council and make recommendations.

“Report on findings and recommendations should be sent to the office of the special adviser to the governor on chieftaincy affairs within one week. The Obutong Clan Council is mandated to set up a five-man committee to manage the affairs of Esuk Utan Village pending the outcome of the investigation,” the statement said.

Otu called on members of the public living or operating businesses in Esuk Utan to go about their normal activities and cease all dealings with the suspended village head and his council.