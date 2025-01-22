Cross Rivers Gov. stops politicians, others from occupying dual offices

The Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has ordered politicians and other individuals occupying dual public offices across the state to vacate one office immediately and avert sack.

Otu said that the appointees should use the window provided by his administration to tender their resignation from offices currently being occupied in Local Government Areas and others.

As gathered, public officeholders affected by this development include Senior Special Advisers, Special Advisers, Chairmen of Commissions and Boards, Permanent Secretaries, and Local Government Chairmen, among others.

The governor’s directive was made public on Wednesday through a circular issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Owah, and obtained by The Guild, indicated that all affected office holders are required to relinquish their dual appointments to avoid disciplinary action.

The circular, dated December 5, 2024, stated that some appointees in the state had simultaneously been elected into the newly inaugurated Local Government Councils without relinquishing their earlier appointments.

According to the Statement, “His Excellency, the Governor of Cross River State, has directed the rescission ol all dual appointments held by political office holders in the State.

“This directive takes immediate effect as some Appointees in the State have simultaneously been elected or given appointment into the newly inaugurated Local Government Councils without relinquishing earlier appointments.

“Failure to comply with this may result in disciplinary action, including but not limited to removal from office and prosecution for violation of relevant provisions of the Law.

“Accordingly,all affected political office holders are enjoined to adhere to this directive and relinquish their dual appointment as required.”-The circular stated.