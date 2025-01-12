Cross Rivers Gov rallies support for deceased soldiers’ families

The Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has called for moral and financial support for families of deceased soldiers and retired veteran, as compensation for their services towards maintaining unity of the nation.

He noted that the families of veterans also deserve unwavering support, respect, and care for the rest of their lives.

The governor made the appeal during a special service on Sunday to celebrate the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day held at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Navy Barracks, Akim in Calabar.

At the service which brought together military personnel, government officials, and members of the public to honor the nation’s fallen heroes, the governor emphasized the importance of supporting veterans, stating that their sacrifices should not be forgotten.

Otu, who represented by his deputy, Peter Odey, said: “As we commemorate the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, it is a profound reminder of the sacrifices made by our brave men and women in uniform for the peace and unity of our nation.

“Today, we honor the heroes of the past and present, those who fought during the Nigerian Civil War, the two World Wars, and those currently engaged in the battle against insurgency, including the fight against Boko Haram.

“They laid down their lives to protect our sovereignty while ensuring our freedom and maintenance of peace”. he added.

Earlier, the officiating priest, Raphael Adelana, who spoke on the topic “How to Truly Honor Our Fallen Heroes’, admonished the nation’s Armed Forces to work towards avoiding unnecessary wars, emphasizing the need for peace to prosper.

The event featured intercessory prayers, music by the Nigerian Navy Catholic Women, and a special thanksgiving led by the deputy governor, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, accompanied by service commanders and members of the Armed Forces, including veterans.

The celebration was attended by top government officials, including the Speaker of the State Assembly, Elvert Ayambem, and other dignitaries.