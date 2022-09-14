Report on Interest
Cross Rivers gov. locks out aides, civil servants over lateness

By News Desk

By The Guild

Dozens of Cross River State civil servants and political appointees deployed to the Government’s office were locked out by the governor, Ben Ayade, for coming late to work.

As gathered, the workers and appointees affected by the governor’s decision were those that arrived after 8 am for work at the office.

It was learnt that Ayade locked the gate to the Government office on Wednesday a few minutes after 8 am, the time approved for everyone to resume at their offices.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the governor arrived at his office before 8am and minutes after the specified hour, he ordered the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to lock the gate and not allow anyone access to the premises.

Many of the appointees and staff were seen hanging around entrance gate of the state Government House while others moved towards the Chieftaincy Affairs office.

The closure of the gate came barely seven years after the governor queried the staff for lateness and shut the gate to caution the staff not to embrace lateness.

