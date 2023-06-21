Cross Rivers Gov. bans commercial motorcyclists across Calabar metropolis

The Cross Rivers State Governor, Bassey Otu, has banned operations of commercial motorcyclists in Calabar metropolis, in order to drastically reduce crime rates across the state.

Otu’s decision was said to have been made to address security challenges that have claimed many lives and property in Cross River.

The governor’s ban on commercial motorcyclist was made public through a statement released by his chief press secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche, on Wednesday.

Ogbeche said those caught violating the directive would be prosecuted in accordance with the law guiding breach of peace in the state.

“His Excellency Senator Prince Bassey Otu, after due consultation with key security chiefs in the state, has directed as follows: A total ban on the activities of all commercial motorcyclists within the Calabar metropolis.

“Those willing to use their motorcycles to earn a decent living are restricted only to remote areas away from the city centre.

“Anyone caught going against this directive will have the motorcycle impounded, and the offender prosecuted.”

The state government also advised those involved in vandalisation of public amenities like street lights, lamp posts, traffic lights to desist forthwith, “as culprits will be made to face the full wrath of the law”.

In May 2022, the Lagos state government announced a “total ban” on the operations of commercial motorcycles in six LGAs in the state — Ikeja, Surulere, Eti Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island and Apapa.

Some other state governments have also restricted the operations of commercial motorcyclists, popularly called Okada, to the outskirts of capital cities.

