Cross Rivers Gov. Ayade, appoints 252 aides

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

In a bid to ensure effective and smooth governance, the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has appointed 252 aides to assist his administration to achieve its set goal in the state.

The appointment was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, who claimed that the appointments take effect immediately.

The State Governor, His Excellency, Sir Ben Ayade has approved the following appointments with immediate effect:

1. Hon. Raphael O. Echua – Special Adviser – Downstream Petroleum Services

2. Thomas Ekporebi – Project Engineering – Land Clearing

3. James Ekpe Bullem – Snr. Special Assistant – Farm Project Management

4. David Isang – Special Assistant – Logistics

5. Engr. Paul Obi – Snr. Special Assistant– Major Projects

6. Offiong Effanga Yellow-Duke- Special Assistant – Company Matters

7. Mr. Fidelis Bullen Atambi – Snr. Special Assistant – CRS Fire Service

8. Mr. Ogeh Ekpong – Special Assistant – legislative Affairs

9. Hon. Peter Obi Nche – Snr. Special Assistant – Works (Ogoja)

10. Mr. Sylvester Asue – Special Assistant – New Portside

11. Mr. Emmanuel Eshue – Member – Public Utilities Management Agency

12. Hon. Hans Ori – Special Adviser – Fiscal Responsibility

13. Hon. Godwin Osang Odey – Special Assistant – Public Utilities (Ogoja)

14. Hon. Dean Otu – Snr. Special Assistant – Needs Assessment

Agency

15. Mr. Ogbedu W. Ogbedu – Special Assistant – Empowerment (North)

16. Hon. Sunny Okem – Special Assistant – Civil Society/ NGOs

17. Ayim Ignatius Una – Member – Public Utilities Management Agencies

18. Mgbado Ethelbert – Member – Public Utilities Management Agencies

19. Odere Franklyn Mpehe – Member – Public Utilities Management Agencies

20. Nentui Kasetima A. – Member – Public Utilities Management Agencies

21. Gift Amba Ndifon – Member – Humanitarian Services

22. Canice Aniah – Snr. Special Assistant – Commodity Control

23. Hilary Abekwashi – Special Assistant – Agriculture

24. Kenneth Ajane – Special Assistant – Agriculture

25. Isaac Kalem – Special Assistant – Agriculture

26. ThankGod Anwafor – Special Assistant – Agriculture

28. Odey Gabriel – Snr. Special Assistant – Agriculture

29. Banabas (Bishiri North) – Special Assistant – Agriculture

30. Alabor Alber – Special Assistant – Agriculture

31. Martina Utsu – Special Assistant – Agriculture

32. Sir. Peter Ayeme (KSJ) – Special Assistant – Agriculture

33. Ejikang Clement Ejikang – Special Assistant – Agriculture

34. Hon. Akpi Uwannede – Special Assistant – Agriculture

35. Bill Effiom Ekpenyong – Special Assistant –ICT

36. Comfort Etim Asuquo – Special Assistant – Agric Produce (Cassava)

37. Ekpenyong Ededem (Keppy) – Special Assistant – Regulatory & Environmental Compliance

38. Dr. Nancy Irek – Snr. Special Assistant – Information

39. Vincent Okey – Director – CRS Arts & Cultural Heritage Agency

40. Joseph Agim Ashibekong –

Director – State Boarder Control Agency (North)

41. Mrs. Devina Peter-Ojie – Snr. Special Assistant – Humanitarian and Welfare Services

42. Eugene Upah – Snr. Special Assistant – Public Communications

43. Matthew Ali Agbeje – Special Assistant – Urban Beautification

44. Martins Awona – Special Assistant – Migration Services

45. Hon. Marcel Ebi – Special Assistant – Agric Produce (Maize)

46. Madam Lydia Uwem – Member – Migration Control Agency

47. Nasiru Ahmed Baba – Special Assistant – Power ( Calabar South)

48. Peter A. Abang – Member – Migration Control Agency

49. Hon. Marcel Ebi – Special Assistant – Solid Minerals Exploration

50. Madam Lydia Uwem Cosmos- Member – State Scholarship Board

51. Queen Eton Essien – Member – Safety Board

52. Mike Okori – Special Assistant – Rural Transformation

53. Adulkareem Adamu – Snr. Special Assistant – Non Indigenes (Ogoja)

54. Bassey Obono Ikoi – Director – Green Police/Sheriff

55. Hon. (Barr.) David Ekpo – Snr. Special Assistant – Multi Door Courts

56. Alison Okoi Obuli – Snr. Special Assist – Environment Pollution Control

57. Hon. Eyo Felix Ettah – Snr. Special Assistant – Logistics Matters

58. Engr. Edward Onen – Snr. Special Assistant – Urban Aesthetics

59. Dr. Ebri Eno Willie – Snr. Special Assistant – School Feeding Programme

60. Hon. Elisi Ibor Mbang – Snr. Special Assistant – Haulage City project

61. Elizabeth Okoi Bassey – General Manager – Yakurr Unit Food Bank

62. Frederick Offre – Member – State Scholarship Board

63. Stephen Bubu – Member – State’s Cassava Project

64. Stephen Ogaji – Special Assistant – School Enrolment

65. Undie Fidelis Abanshebe – Special Assistant – Smart City Project

66. Odey Romeo Unimagio – Special Assistant – CRS Maize Project

67. Miss Ann Noah – Special Assistant – State’s Rice Project

68. Paul I. Oko – Special Assistant – Special Projects

69. Sunday Ajock – Member – Anti- Deforestation Task Force

COMMUNITY RELATIONS OFFICERS (CROs)

70. Dr. Ben Ohen – – Abi

71. Hon. Edet Okokon Asuquo Akpabuyo Local Government

72. Esira Otey Esira- Akamkpa

73. Hon. (Elder) Effiong Okon Effiong – Odukpani

74. Itaobong Offiong Etim – – Bakassi

75. Elder (Dr.) Julius Egbai – – Biase

76. Engr. Steve Irek -Obubra 1

77. Hon. Doris Okpa -Obubra II

78. Elder (Hon.) Effiok Eyo – – Calabar Municipality

79. Hon. Adim Orok Ita – – Calabar South I

80. Akiba Ekpenyong Akiba – – Calabar South II

81. Mark Prince Mbu Liku – – Etung Local Government Area

82. Hon. Moses Ozor Edim – – Ikom I

83. Esoso Esoso Anah – – Ikom II

84. Timothy Adah – – Obanlikwu Local Government Area

85. Dr. Kingsley Bekom Abang – – Boki I

86. Anthony Omang Oyong – – Boki II

87. Bassey Effiong Usang – – Yakurr I

88. Chief (Hon.) Onen Inyang Ibor – Yakurr II

89. Peter Osama (step P) – – Yala I

90. Isaac Okpokpo – – Yala II

91. Ali Ebor George – – Special Assistant – Agric Produce (Rice)

92. Hon John Alaga – – Special Assistant – Farming

93. Dominic Ofere – – Member – Anti-Deforestation Task Force

94. Barr. Sadiq Yakubu – – Snr. Special Assistant – Mortgage Finance

95. Barr. Paul N. Amba Ntui (Panam)- – Snr. Special Assistant – Legal (Abuja)

96. Prince Raymond Ayene – – Snr. Special Assistant – Convoy(Liaison Office, Lagos)

97. Adomi, Egor Ekom – – Snr. Special Assistant – Merchandising

98. Hon. Rita Effiong Ekpenyong – Special Assistant – Women Affairs (Cal South)

99. Rose Banku Atep – – Special Assistant -Women Affairs (Boki)

100. Effiong, Effiong Etim – – Special Assistant – Community Devt. (Odukpani)

101. Louis E. Anyang – – Snr. Special Assistant – Urbanization

102. Josephine Eni – – Special Assistant – Community Development

103. Hilary Odo Eba – Special Assistant – Non-Governmental Organizations

104. Queen Esther Oche Okem – Member – Hawkers’ Right Agency

105. Ekpenyong Asuquo John – Member – Hawkers’ Right Agency

106. Agim Blessing Akwunde – Member – Traffic Management Board

107. Beatrice Michael Otu – Special Assistant – Development

108. Emmanuel Amama – Special Assistant Community Development

109. Mrs. Martina Ishabor – Member – Commerce and Community Control Agency

110. Ageh Jeremiah Akomaye – Special Assistant – Trade Regulations

111. Ferdinand Akanya Esip- Chairman – Recreational Parks

112. Uche Amanda Abiye – Member – Traffic management Agency

113. Agba Anna Nkenu – Special Assistant – Fire Service

114. Francis Adeh Ogon – Member – Commerce and Community Control agency

115. Jude Akomaye Undelikwo – Special Assistant – Social Services

116. Lynda Ene Cobham – Special Assistant – Economic Development

117. Stella Edet Eyo – Member – Hawkers’ Right Agency

118. Ito Rawlins Bebia – Special Assistant marketing (Central)

119. Kate Agba – Special Adviser – Community Enterprise Development

120. Murphy Michael Uko – Member – Commerce & Community Control Agency

121. Ibembe George Wonah – Special Assistant – Passenger Safety Agency

122. Alada Abang – Member – Hawkers Right Agency

123. Moshor John Igbaji – Member – Hawkers Right Agency

124. Udey Clement Ikawu – Member – Hawkers Right Agency

125. Hon. Ugbeh Michael Ugeh – Member – Hawkers Right Agency

126. Emmanuel Etim Ishie – Snr. Special Assistant – Youth Affairs

127. Stephen Idom Akpotu – Member – Traffic Management Agency

128. Austin Moko Illanghom – Special Assistant – Traffic Agency

129. Akpa Friday Ogar – Special Assistant – Ethics

130. Ubeh Simon Otogor – Member Hawkers Right Agency

131. Thomas Ogwihi Ebeku – Member – Traffic Regulatory Agency

132. Prof. Bassey Esu – Chairman – Tourism Bureau Board

133. Chief Alex Edem – Snr. Special Assistant – Town Planning

134. Hon. Edward Bassey – Special Assistant – Artisan Development

135. Pastor Friday Igiri – Snr. Special Assistant – Ethics and Norms

136. Omini Oden – Snr. Special Assistant – Media

137. Barr. Rosemary Obanya – Special Adviser – Pension Matters

138. Paul Agi – Special Assistant – New City Development

139. Ugoji Nwabueze – Snr. Special Assistant – Non Indigene (Igbo)

140. Agwu Prince Nwokedi – Special Assistant – Ethics and Norms

141. Miss Glory Ekpenyong Essien Member – Traffic Regulatory Agency

142. Patrick ThankGod – Personal Assistant – Illegal Logging

143. Austin Ofana Ogar – Personal Assistant – Illegal Logging

144. Sunday Ubeh Odey – Personal Assistant – Illegal Logging

145. Patrick Achu – Special Assistant – Welfare

146. Bola Olasupo – Special Assistant – Marketing Communication

147. Barr . Paul N. Amba Ntui – Snr. Special Assistant – Party Affairs

148. Emmanuel Asuquo Okon – Special Assistant – Orientation

149. Sammy Winful – Member – Public Utilities Management Agencies

150. Ralph Odu – Director- Homeland Security

151. Chief (Mrs) Offiong Asuquo Asibong- Chairman – Commerce and Community Control Agency

152. John Odey Idagu – – Special Assistant – Security

153. Hon. Sylvanus – Personal Assistant – Agric Development

154. Austine Adoga – Personal Assistant – Agric Development

155. Emmanuel Ogbeche – – Special Assistant – Media

156. Pastor Godwin Ogbor – Special Assistant – Ethics and Moral Orientation

157. Benard Okori – Special Assistant Youth (North)

158. Patrick Onah – – Personal Assistant – Agric Development

159. Florence Anya – Snr. Special Assistant – Social Networking

160. Bill Effiom Ekpenyong – Special assistant – ICT

161. Comfort Etim Asuquo – Special Assistant – Human Development

162. Ekpenyong Ededem Effiom(Keppy) Special Assistant – Youth Orientation

163. Effiom Bassey Offiong – Member – Consumer Protection Agency

164. Ugbong Christopher Betiang – Special Assistant – Agric Mechanization

165. Asu Fred Ukpan – Special Assistant – Welfare

166. Dr. Maurice Agaji Ntul – Senior Special Assistant -Veterinary Services

167. Thomas Obi Tawo (General Iron)- Special Adviser – Forest Security

168. Ujogu Bassey – Special Assistant – Agric Development

169. Bassey, Bassey Emmanuel – Member – Traffic Regulatory Agency

170. Okey Johnson Okpa – Special Assistant – Solid Minerals

171. Edet Anthony Sampson – Member – Public Utilities Management Agencies

172. Francis Ayim – Member – Hawkers Right Agency

173. Ugbizi Ugbizi Adie – – Snr. Special Assistant – Intelligence

174. Udida Richard Udiba – Member – Farmers Council

175. Atambi Fidelis Ocheng – Member – Hawkers Right

176. Mathias Enang Ejukwa – Special Assistant – Internet Forensic/Cyber Crime Audit

177. Nelson Archibong Effanga – Special Assistant – Aviation

178. Sunny Ayang – Director General – Petroleum Regulatory & Control Commission

179. Dr. Emmanuel Akashi – Special Assistant – Diplomatic Matters

180. Tony Jumbo – Special Assistant –Security (Obanlikwu)

181. Boniface Ulam – Member – Enterprise Development Agency

182. Hon. Sylvester Abiamere – Special Assistant – Archives

183. Godwin Abega – Member – Food Bank

184. Kiema O. Agba – Member – Hawkers’ Right Agency

185. Adomi, Egor Ekom – Special Assistant – Trade Regulations (Maize)

186. Leo, Margaret Etim – Special Assistant Trade Regulations (Rice)

187. Oko Loveday Ogar – Member – Callywood Management Board

188. Anne Caifas – Special Assistant – Communications

189. Dr. Joseph Offiong – Snr. Special Assistant – Livestock

190. Okoho Eyo – Special Assistant – Athletics Development

191. John Chukwudi E. – Special Assistant – Online Issues

192. Fred Ukpan – Member – Social Housing Board

193. Mrs. Atim Kosoko – Member – State Scholarship Board

194. Mr. Bassey Effiong Antigha – Special Assistant – Education (Akpabuyo)

195. Mike Okoni – Callywood Management Board

196. Engr. Ejemot E. Esu – Chairman Stamp Duties Board

197. Engr. Moris Alobo – – Special Assistant – Supplies

198. Gregory Eko Ogban – – Special Assistant – Humanitarian Services

199. Mr. Vincent Aquah – Special Assistant – Devt. Communications

200. Dr. Sam Ntem – – Special Assistant – Medical

201. Mr. Ogban Uno Obo – Member – CRS Preservation of State’s Heritage Board

202. Mr. Inyang Gogina Inyang – Member –Humanitarian Services

203. Mr. Monday Augustine Esu – Member – Stamp Duties Board

204. Dr. David O. Egete – Snr. Special Assistant – Smart City Project

205. Mrs. Udu Onnoghen Egbe – Member – Stamp Duties Board

206. Mr. Chris Edadi – Member – Stamp Duties Board

207. Mr. Mizan Arikpo – Member – Equal Opportunity Board

208. Hon. Bassey Sunday – Special Assistant – Equal Opportunity

209. Hon. Enebieni Ndem Ani – Special Assistant – Stamp Duties Regulations

210. Dr. Uke Enun – Chairman – Equal Opportunity Board

211. Barr. Ijom Ukam – Special Assistant – Ministry of Justice

212. Pastor Isani Ibimi Isani – Special Assistant – Religious Matters

213. Dr. Felix Ogban – Special Adviser – Smart City Project

214. Barr. Marshal Uke – Chairman – CRS Preservation of State’s Heritage

215. Dan Ushie – Executive Secretary – Anti- Deforestation (North)

216. Justin Ugbe – Chairman – CRS House of Assembly Service Commission

217. Michael Ibanye Ogar – Snr. Special Assistant – Service Matters

218. Andiemen Samuel Agim – Member – Public Utilities Board

219. Monaku Erima Doris – Member – Preservation of State’s Heritage Board

220. Aniah Elizabeth Ugwuye – Member – Preservation of State’s Heritage Board

221. Josephine Ukwudi Atsa – Snr. Special Assistant – Logging Activities

222. Joshua Eyo – Personal Assistant – Special Duties

223. Adie Godwin Betiang – Personal Assistant – General Services

224. Atuabue Donatus (Super) – Member – State Scholarship Board

225. Angioha, Rita Ukongze – Snr. Special Assistant – Special Services

226. John Mgbeje Abuo – Snr. Special Assistant – Agric Projects

227. Koofreh, Bassey Essien – Member – CRS House of Assembly Service Commission

228. Ababekong Comfort Akpeliwnan- Member – Equal Opportunity Board

229. Udiba Richard Udiba – Senior Special Assistant – Social Welfare Initiatives

230. Victor Ofum Agbor – Snr. Special Assistant – Electricity

231. Zitta Tawo – Special Assistant – Rules & Ethics

232. Stephen Onabe Akan – Special Assistant – Economic Development

233. Sarah Dane K. – Snr. Special Assistant – Humanitarian Services

234. Adie Gregory Ereh – Member – Infrastructure Safety & Regulatory Agency

235. Arikpo ,Bassey Etim – Special Assistant – Humanitarian Services

236. Obuli Edith Okoi – Member – Preservation of State’s Heritage Board

237. Morris Offem – Member – Farmers Council

238. Ferdinand Akuma Ogon – Special Assistant – Framers Development

239. Monica Kuku Agbor – Member – Preservation of State’s Heritage Board

240. Victor Bassey – Snr. Special Assistant – Major Projects

241. Aliwhen MC Olughan – Special Assistant – Logistics

242. Maxwell Etta – Special Assistant Liaison (Abuja)

243. Attah Benjamin U.(Attola) – Member – Forestry Commission

244. Emmanuel Abu – Member – Anti-deforestation Task Force

245. Aburu Michael Njang – Member – Tourism Bureau Board

246. Joseph Umoh Edem – Member – State Planning Commission

247. Ferdinand Akwuya – Member – Tourism Bureau Board

248. Fracisca N. Anyogo – Member – Tourism Bureau Board

ANTI – TAX AGENCY

249. Bishop Emma Isong – Chairman

250. Rev. Patricia Olom – Member

251. Pastor John Ekpenyong – Member

252. Rev. Fr.(Dr) Julius Adah – Secretary

Signed

Christian Ita

Special Adviser – media & Publicity to the Governor