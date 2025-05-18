Cross River’s former lawmaker, loyalists dump LP for APC

By Asuquo Cletus

A former member of the House of Representatives for Akamkpa/Biase Federal Constituency in Cross River State Daniel Asuquo, popularly known as Dansuki, has officially defected from the Labour Party to the All Progressives Congress.

The defection is a major political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The defection was formalized on Saturday during a grand reception ceremony held at the APC State Secretariat in Calabar. The event drew party stakeholders, supporters, and political associates who witnessed what party leaders described as a “strategic boost” to APC’s fortunes in Cross River State.

Addressing the crowd, Asuquo declared that the “Obedient Movement” under his watch in the state has now collapsed into the APC, positioning the party for sweeping success in the forthcoming elections.

“With the Obedient movement and my friends from the PDP now in APC, Governor Bassey Otu and President Bola Tinubu are assured of 500,000 votes in 2027, the President will for the first time win Cross River overwhelmingly.”-He said

Asuquo, a former PDP governorship aspirant, cited Governor Otu’s “people-first” leadership style as one of the key factors influencing his decision. He praised the governor’s commitment, receptiveness, and dedication to the welfare of the people.

He further emphasized that his move was rooted in a desire to serve and uplift the state, aligning with the economic vision and governance of the Otu administration.

“It is necessary to understand that politics is service. I present myself for service to pay back our people, especially those who have walked this path with me, better days are ahead for Cross River State.”-he said

Welcoming the defector, APC State Chairman, Barr. Alphonsus Eba, lauded Asuquo for following the due process of registration and integration into the party.

“You have followed the constitutional requirements from the ward level and officially become a bona fide member of the APC, this event has the full blessing of our leader, Governor Bassey Otu, ably represented by his Deputy, Peter Odey.”-Eba stated

Eba urged Asuquo to leverage his political experience and network to strengthen the party at all levels.