Cross Rivers deploys special team after illegal miners

In a move to address the growing menace of illegal mining, the Cross River State Government has deployed a special task force to track, investigate, and dismantle unauthorized mining operations across the state.

This initiative is part of the state’s efforts to regulate the mining sector, protect natural resources, and ensure compliance with environmental laws.

Located in Nigeria’s southeast, Cross River boasts abundant natural resources that could unlock sustainable growth and community development if properly managed.

However, these resources are increasingly under threat due to illegal and unregulated mining activities, prompting the government to intervene.

In a statement released on Friday, Joseph Agbor, Special Adviser to the Governor on Solid Minerals, raised alarm over the spread of illicit mining in the state.

Agbor described it as a dangerous and unregulated activity that has expanded rapidly, causing severe environmental and economic damage.

“Forests are being razed, rivers polluted with chemical waste, and once-productive farmlands rendered barren. The impact is not only ecological but also deeply human,” he said.

According to him, illegal mining operations deprive residents of legitimate employment opportunities, rob the state of vital revenue, and expose workers to hazardous conditions. Vulnerable groups are often exploited, with little regard for their safety, health, or the wellbeing of the communities involved.

“What should be a source of pride and progress has, in many places, become a cause for concern and devastation,” he noted.

The SA meanwhile, urged citizens to be vigilant and proactive while encouraging them to report suspected illegal mining activities by contacting the Office of Solid Minerals

“Now is the time to act. Communities must be vigilant. Citizens must speak out. Let us embrace legal, responsible, and sustainable mining practices that create lasting opportunities—not short-term destruction.”

Agbor, further reaffirmed the state’s commitment to deploying all necessary resources to end lawlessness and safeguard Cross River’s natural heritage for future generations.