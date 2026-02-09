Cross River youths protest over deplorable roads

Youths from five local government areas in Cross River State staged a peaceful protest on Monday over the deplorable condition of a federal road linking their communities, which they described as a “death trap” that has claimed lives and crippled economic activities.

The protest drew participants from Ikom, Etung, Boki, Obanliku, and Obudu local government areas, and was led by Assam Etta, the Councillor of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) for Abo Ward in Boki Local Government Area.

Addressing journalists at the protest ground, Etta lamented that residents had endured years of hardship due to the state of the road, noting that several accidents and fatalities had occurred as a result of its neglect.

“Our people have suffered for so many years because of this bad road. It has been consuming lives. What used to be a right of way has now become a danger to everyone who uses it,” he said.

He explained that although the road is classified as a federal highway, it has deteriorated beyond recognition, with some sections overgrown and impassable, forcing commuters and transporters to risk their lives daily.

Etta called on the state governor to urgently address the concerns of the affected communities and outline concrete intervention plans, stressing that the road is vital to the local economy and contributes significantly to government revenue through the transportation of agricultural produce.

“This road generates revenue from crops such as cocoa, bananas, and coconuts, yet it has been neglected for years. The people feel abandoned,” he added.

He disclosed that the first phase of the protest would last four days, warning that youths would march to the governor’s office if the government failed to respond.

Also speaking, Martins Etta, another NYCN councillor for Abo Ward in Boki, said the protest was motivated by genuine concern for human lives, citing a recent incident in which a woman reportedly died while traveling for medical treatment due to the road’s poor state.

He highlighted the economic impact of the road’s neglect, noting that revenue from cocoa transportation alone could exceed N1.6 billion annually if properly managed.

The protesters insisted their actions would remain peaceful and lawful, urging relevant authorities to act urgently to prevent further loss of lives and restore safe passage along the highway.