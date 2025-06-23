Cross River workers protest over unpaid wages

Staff of the defunct Institute of Technology and Management (ITM), Ugep, have staged a protest over the non-payment of their salaries by the Cross River State Government, which they say has persisted since January.

The protest followed the state government’s handover of the institution to the newly established Federal Polytechnic, Ugep (FPU).

Earlier this year, the government began transferring ITM’s assets and facilities to FPU following the handover announcement.

Staff members, who say they were previously assured of absorption into the federal institution, claim they have not received salaries for six months despite continuing to discharge their duties.

FPU has since moved most of its operations from its former temporary site along the Ugep-Itigidi Road to the ITM premises.

However, uncertainty still surrounds the fate of ITM staff, many of whom say they have been left in limbo.

During Monday’s protest at the Governor’s Office, the affected workers travelled over 100 kilometers to the state capital, Calabar, demanding urgent government intervention.

Chanting solidarity songs such as “Government, we want our payment! We can’t continue like this,” the protesters drew attention to their plight.

One of the protesters, Emilia Oden, who spoke to journalists, said, “We need our payment. We have to feed our families. Please beg the government for us, we need money, our families need to survive.”

While some union leaders were granted access to the Governor’s Office complex to await a meeting with Governor Bassey Otu, others remained outside, chanting and holding placards as security officials at the gate cautioned them against obstructing traffic flow.

Monday’s demonstration follows an earlier protest in Ugep, Yakurr Local Government Area, where the Paramount Ruler, Obol Ofem, addressed the aggrieved workers. He noted that the governor might not have been fully briefed on their situation and promised to escalate the matter.

As of press time, no official statement had been issued by the state government regarding the outcome of Monday’s protest.