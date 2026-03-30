Cross River women request ban on wood logging

Women from Ekuri community in Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State have petitioned the state legislature to impose a total ban on wood logging, warning that continued deforestation is threatening their livelihoods, environment, and food security.

The women say the situation has worsened despite an existing state ban, with illegal logging activities persisting unchecked and undermining both the ecosystem and the survival of residents who depend heavily on the forest.

The appeal was contained in a petition submitted to the Cross River State House of Assembly and addressed to the Speaker, Elvert Ayambem.

In the petition dated March 26, 2026, and seen on Monday, the women, led by their community leader, Lawrencia Agbor, decried what they described as widespread and unchecked logging in the Ekuri forest and surrounding areas.

They alleged that illegal loggers continue to operate freely, extracting large volumes of timber daily, while residents who attempt to resist are often intimidated by security personnel reportedly engaged by the operators.

The petitioners stressed that the forest is central to their survival, as many women rely on it for farming, food, fuel, and traditional medicine.

They warned that the destruction of forest resources has forced them to travel longer distances into increasingly unsafe areas in search of basic needs, exposing them to significant risks.

The women also raised concerns about the deteriorating condition of the only access road linking the old and new Ekuri communities, attributing the damage to heavy-duty trucks used by logging companies.

“Sometimes the trucks break down and block the road for days, making movement difficult for our people,” they said.

Citing environmental data, the petition warned of significant forest loss in the area and cautioned that continued logging poses serious threats to biodiversity and ecological balance.

The women further criticised their exclusion from decision-making processes on forest management, despite being the most affected by the degradation.

They called on the Assembly to enforce a strict ban on logging, involve local communities, particularly women and youths, in forest governance, and partner with conservation organisations to promote reforestation.

The petitioners also appealed for urgent intervention to protect the forest and restore normalcy to the community.

Reacting, the Renevlyn Development Initiative described the petition as a bold step toward environmental justice and urged the state legislature to act swiftly.

The organisation noted that protecting the Ekuri forest is vital to sustaining local livelihoods and preserving biodiversity in the state.