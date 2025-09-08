Cross River warring communities agree to end clashes

Following years of destructive clashes, the warring communities of Ochon in Obubra Local Government Area and Alesi in Ikom Local Government Area have agreed to sheath their swords and embrace peace.

This agreement comes after many years of communal crisis between the two communities, which resulted in the loss of several lives and properties.

The peace resolution was reached on Monday during a visit by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Owan Enoh, who represented Governor Bassey Otu.

The SSG delivered relief materials to both communities, urged them to give peace a chance, and assured them that the government would intensify efforts to address the root causes of the conflict.

Enoh, while appealing to the youths to lay down their weapons, stressed that sustainable development cannot thrive in an environment of violence and mistrust.

He described peace as the foundation for rebuilding communities, fostering growth, and attracting government projects.

Governor Otu, in a message conveyed through the SSG, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to peace, unity, and the welfare of every Cross Riverian.

“Together, we will overcome challenges and build a stronger Cross River,” the governor assured.

In response, youth leaders from the two communities pledged to remain calm, shun violence, and await government intervention in the lingering land dispute.

They also expressed gratitude to the state government for its prompt response and appealed for continuous dialogue to guarantee lasting reconciliation.