Cross River varsity suspends seven students for protesting against exam policy

The University of Cross River State has suspended seven students for their alleged involvement in a protest that disrupted ongoing examinations inside the institution’s campus in Calabar, the state capital.

The suspended students, identified as Emmanuel Olom (Computer Science), Charles Joseph Etim (Computer Science), Kenneth Kelechi Jacob (Mass Communication), Anthony Ikenna Chinwike (Statistics), Joshua Unimashi Betebeke (Civil Engineering), Chidera Richard Ugochukwu (Computer Science), and Michael Ogar (Electrical & Electronic Engineering), were accused of leading a group that forcefully halted academic activities across several exam venues.

The students suspension came days after they led other students to demonstrate against the university’s “No Fee, No Examinations” policy.

According to Circular No. 473 issued by the Office of the Registrar, Victor Ene, yesterday, the protest began at the New Science and Mass Communication Blocks, continued through key academic areas including the Engineering Block and Administration Complex, and concluded at the University’s main gate. Examinations at the ETF Block, PREFAB Block, New Education Block, and others were forcibly disrupted, causing panic among students and staff.

The university noted that while no casualties were recorded, the incident posed a serious threat to campus safety and order, but for the swift intervention of security personnel, the situation could have escalated to tragic proportions.

Management described the protest as a gross violation of the institution’s rules, citing offenses including disruption of scheduled academic activities, participation in unauthorized demonstrations, and conduct likely to bring the university into disrepute.

As a disciplinary measure, the students have been suspended for one month, effective immediately. During this period, they are prohibited from accessing any campus facilities. Their cases have also been referred to the Student Disciplinary Committee for further investigation. The university emphasized that failure to appear before the committee may result in indefinite suspension or expulsion.

It reads in part :”The Management of the University of Cross River State has received disturbing reports of the involvement of the under listed students in a violent protest and disruption of scheduled examinations on Thursday, April 4, 2025, the second day of the First Semester Examinations for the 2024/2025 Academic Session in Calabar Campus.

“They are:Emmanuel Olom 20/CSC/109- Computer Science, Charles Joseph Etim-20/CSC/244- Computer Science Kenneth Kelechi Jacob- 22/D/MAC/006- Mass Communication, Anthony Ikenna Chinwike-20/STA/003-Statistics, Joshua Unimashi Betebeke – 20/CEN/243-Civil Engineering, Chidera Richard Ugochukwu- 20/CSC/235- Computer Science, Michael Ogar- 18/EEN/244- Electrical & Electronic Engineering.

“Their actions caused panic, confusion, fear, and uncertainty, forcing members of the University Community, both Staff and Students, to run for safety. The situation created widespread obstruction and disruption of normal academic processes.

“Management considers this a gross misconduct and a direct violation of the University’s rules and regulations as contained in the Student Handbook, including but not limited to:

“Disruption of scheduled academic activities. Participation in unauthorized protest or demonstration. Threat to peace, safety, and orderliness on campus.Conduct likely to bring the University into disrepute.

“Consequently, the University Management has directed that they be suspended from all academic activities for a period of one (1) month with immediate effect.

“Furthermore, their case has been referred to the Student Disciplinary Committee for proper investigation and resolution. Their appearance before the Committee is mandatory.

“Failure to appear before the Committee will result in their indefinite suspension, which shall remain in force until they appear and the matter is duly resolved.

“During the period of their suspension, they are not to participate in or be found on any Campus of the University. Violating this directive shall attract stiffer disciplinary actions including the possibility of expulsion.”

The Management urged the affected students to cooperate fully with the investigation, warning that further violations would attract stiffer penalties.