Cross River varsity suspends nine students over examination malpractice

The Senate of the University of Calabar has approved the suspension of nine students over their alleged involvement in examination malpractice and the submission of fake academic results.

The decision was reached at the institution’s 252nd Senate meeting following the consideration of reports submitted by the Ad-Hoc Senate Committee on Examination Malpractice and the Senate Students Disciplinary Committee.

According to findings presented before the Senate, five of the affected students were allegedly caught with extraneous materials inside examination halls, while four others were accused of submitting fake results to the university.

In a letter signed by the Registrar, Chukwuka Icha, the Senate endorsed the committees’ recommendations that the students be suspended for two academic sessions.

The suspension, which takes effect from the 2024/2025 academic session, affects students drawn from the Faculties of Pharmacy, Biological Sciences, Vocational and Entrepreneur Education, and Arts.

Those suspended include Akwuba Enestina (300 Level), Udom Iboro (300 Level), Nwankwo Daniel N. (200 Level), Ore Israel (500 Level), and Chisom Ejafa (500 Level), all from the Faculty of Pharmacy.

Others are Lazarus Ebogo of the Department of Home Economics; Ele Godwin of the Department of Zoology and Environmental Biology; Ofem Patrick of the Department of Science Laboratory Technology; and Makailu Pamilo of the Department of Linguistics and Communication Studies.

The Senate also directed the Heads of Departments, Deans of the affected faculties, and the Acting Chief Security Officer to ensure strict compliance with the suspension order.