Cross River varsity students protest over graduation delay

Students of Cross River University staged a protest over the indefinite delay of their graduation ceremonies, expressing frustration over prolonged waiting periods that they say are affecting their academic and career plans.

They accused the university management of negligence and insensitivity, adding that the continued postponement has caused uncertainty, stress, and disruption to their employment and further education opportunities.

The students, who gathered at the university’s main campus in Calabar, on Thursday lamented that almost one year and six months after completing their final examinations, the institution had yet to clear or graduate them, allegedly citing unresolved “portal issues.”

Carrying placards with inscriptions such as “VC Must Obey by Fire by Thunder,” and “We Just Want to Graduate,” the protesters expressed frustration that while the school portal remains closed for clearance and result processing, it is routinely opened for the payment of tuition fees.

Speaking during the protest, one of the student who pleaded not to be mentioned described the situation as “unbearable,” noting that some of their colleagues had already received their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) call-up numbers while others remained stranded due to the university’s delay.

“It’s been over a year since we finished our exams, yet we haven’t been cleared or graduated. The management keeps blaming the portal, but they open it easily when it’s time to collect school fees. We’re tired of waiting,”-the student said.

He further appealed to the Vice-Chancellor and the Deputy Vice-Chancellor to urgently address the issue and ensure that all affected students are cleared without further delay.

Another student, who preferred anonymity, told Primetime that the delay had caused many of them to lose opportunities, including jobs and scholarships that require proof of graduation.

“Some of us can’t apply for NYSC or employment because we have no results or certificates. It’s frustrating to see others move on while we are left behind,” she lamented.

The protesters, however, maintained that their demonstration was peaceful and intended to draw the attention of the university’s management to their plight.

Efforts to reach the university’s spokesperson Onen Onen and the Vice Chancellor Prof Francisca Bassey for comments were unsuccessful at press time, as calls put across to their mobile line were not answered.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the Deputy Vice-Chancellor had earlier assured some students that the matter was being resolved, but protesters insist that the management must act urgently to restore confidence and end the prolonged delay.