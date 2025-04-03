Cross River varsity students protest against new exam policy

Academic activities inside the University of Cross River (UNICROSS) have been halted after students protested against the school management’s decision to prevent students who have not paid tuition fees from sitting for examinations.

The policy, tagged “No Fees, No Exams,” has sparked widespread dissatisfaction among students who argue that the new policy disenfranchised their colleagues experiencing financial difficulties.

After all efforts to get the school management, the students took to the streets on Thursday, arming themselves with placards and tree branches, and marched across the university campus, hostels, and administrative blocks, expressing their displeasure over the development.

Chanting different slogans to push for a reversal of the policy, the students’ placards had inscriptions on their placards that read: “Education is a Right, Not a Privilege” “We no go gree, oh we no go gree” and “No Fees, No Exams, No Future.”

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, a student, who does not want to reveal his identity to avoid victimization, condemned the university’s decision, saying, “Many students are struggling financially, and this policy puts additional pressure on us. The school should consider alternative solutions instead of blocking students from writing exams.”

Another female student, who was visibly distressed, expressed her frustration, saying, “If nothing is done about this school fees issue, I may have no choice but to go into hook-up. I don’t have any money to pay, and my parents have told me they can’t afford it. Please, beg them to reconsider.”

So far, the university management has not issued an official response, but sources suggest the policy aims to ensure students fulfill their financial obligations.

When contacted for comment, the University Spokesman, Onen Onen, did not respond to calls as of press time.