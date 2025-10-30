Cross River varsity students blame VC for Pharmacy accreditation delay

Students of the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Calabar (UNICAL) have accused the institution’s management of frustrating the accreditation process for the pharmacy programme.

They alleged years of neglect, underfunding, and poor infrastructure, which have placed their academic future in jeopardy.

Speaking in an interview with journalists during a peaceful march on campus on Thursday, student Ndifreke Okowo said the pharmacy programme, which began in 2016 under former Vice-Chancellor Prof. Zana Akpagu, has suffered continuous setbacks due to the university’s failure to meet basic accreditation standards set by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN).

According to him, the university started the programme without proper resource verification by the NUC. “We got to 400 level when we were suddenly told that we had been running an illegal programme. We were asked to go back to 200 level, and the university had to invite the NUC for proper verification, which it failed,” he said.

He explained that the management later re-applied under a new Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) framework, but that the programme has remained largely unaccredited due to lack of qualified lecturers, poor facilities, and unequipped laboratories.

“Our labs are not equipped; we don’t even have classrooms to sit in,” he lamented. “We are in 600 level, but we have no seats or functional laboratories. The PCN has not been invited for accreditation, and without that, we can’t graduate as licensed pharmacists.”

Okowo further alleged that funds meant for the construction and furnishing of the faculty building were mismanaged by the previous administration. He, however, acknowledged that the current Vice Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, completed the building but failed to provide the promised furniture and laboratory equipment.

“The University of Calabar is playing with the future of Nigerian youths,” Okowo added. “They have done it to Dentistry, Medicine, and Nursing, and now it’s Pharmacy.”

He added that the faculty currently suffers a severe manpower shortage, with some departments having only two or three lecturers handling hundreds of students. “We need at least 50 academic staff, but only a handful are employed. Even the lecturers are complaining of workload and are threatening to stop teaching,” he said.

Another student, Iris Johnson, described the situation as “disheartening,” noting that despite repeated dialogues with the university’s leadership, little progress has been made.

“We have been promised repeatedly that the PCN will come between October and November, but that has not happened. The Vice Chancellor is leaving office soon, and we fear what happened to Dentistry may repeat itself,” she said.

The students, numbering over a thousand across various levels, called on the federal and state governments, as well as the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, to intervene urgently to prevent the collapse of the programme and save their years of academic effort.

When contacted, the university’s Public Relations Officer, Dr Effiong Eyo, said he was not aware of the situation.

“I am not aware of this for now,” he told our correspondent. “When I get to the school, I will find out and get back to you.”

Calls put across to the University Vice chancellor Prof Florence Obi were unresponsive as of press time.